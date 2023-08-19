Harry And Meghan To Appear At Closing Ceremony For Invictus Games Fortnight After Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf in September.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will hold events at the Invictus Games, taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany, next month.

The Times of London reports that Harry will give a speech at the closing ceremony on September 16, where Markle will host a segment demonstrating the servicemen’s courage and resilience.

The Games follow the release of Heart of Invictus, Harry’s Netflix documentary set to premiere on the platform on August 30.

As the trailer for the doc was released this week, Harry – who appears on screen as well as being executive producer, said: “The games don’t focus on what causes the injury, but about the recovery and how to be part of a community again.”

Directors are Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, who previously won an Oscar for The White Helments, a documentary about rescue workers in the Syrian civil war.

The Games’ closing ceremony will also feature President Steinmeier of Germany will also speak at the closing ceremony, with Rita Ora scheduled to perform.

This follows news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving into film production, with reports that they have purchased the screen rights for a bestselling romantic novel.

The UK’s Sun newspaper reported earlier this month that Harry and Meghan will produce the film version of a Canadian author’s book, with a story that bears more than a passing resemblance to their own lives.

This venture marks a change of direction after their forays into documentary-making, and both of them publishing books. It will form part of their deal with Netflix, worth a reported $100million.