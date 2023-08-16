Prime Video Snatches K-Drama ‘The Kidnapping Day’ Starring Yoon Kye-sang, Park Sung-hoon

Prime Video has acquired Korean drama The Kidnapping Day, starring Yoon Kye-sang and Park Sung-hoon, for all global territories excluding Korea and mainland China.

Produced by Korea’s AStory, the 12-part thriller black comedy series will be available weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting from September 13. The series will be broadcast by pay-TV network ENA in Korea.

Based on the Korean novel of the same name, the story follows a father turned clumsy kidnapper and a genius child working together to uncover the truth behind a series of murders and mysteries.

Yoon, who recently starred in Kiss Sixth Sense, plays the desperate father who decides to kidnap a precocious child in order to pay for his own daughter’s hospital bills. Park, whose credits include The Glory, plays a detective investigating the kidnapping.

The cast also includes newcomer Yoo Na, playing the child, and Kim Shin-rock (Reborn Rich) as the kidnapper’s ex-wife who proposes the kidnapping.

Park Yu-young, who previously worked on series including Model Family, Love Alarm Season 2 and Kingdom Season 1, is directing the series, working with writer Kim Je-young whose credits include films such as Miss Wife, Insane and Cheese In The Trap.

Prime Video is building up its global offerings of Korean content mostly through acquisitions. The streamer’s library of K-dramas also includes The Killing Vote, HeartBeat, Lies Hidden In My Garden, Battle Of Happiness and Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938.

A recent report from Media Partners Asia underscored how crucial Korean content is for global streaming services, particularly in Southeast Asia. The report found that K-dramas were the single largest content category in Southeast Asia premium VOD, capturing 40% of premium VOD viewership across the region in the first half of the year.