‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Trailer: Tommy Egan Is Ready For War With The Chicago Drug World – Update

UPDATED, 8:10 AM: “You ever get tired of being at the bottom of the top? What’s standing in our way? asks Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan at the beginning of the official Season 2 trailer for Starz’s Power Book IV: Force. Tommy is clearly ready for war and on a mission to avenge the death of his former nemesis turned business partner Lilliana. Watch the new trailer above and the first teaser below.

PREVIOUS, May 22: Starz has set a late summer premiere date for Season 2 of Power Book IV: Force. The third spinoff in the Power franchise starring Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan will premiere its second season Friday, September 1 at midnight ET on the Starz app, Starz streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform across Brazil, Spanish-speaking Latin America, the UK and Ireland. On linear, it will debut on Starz at 8 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

The network also released a first look photo (see below) and new teaser trailer (watch above) in which Tommy (Sikora) doubles down on efforts to conquer Chicago’s drug world.

Per the logline: After cutting ties in New York, Tommy Egan’s newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago. The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner. With Diamond (Isaac Keys) and Jenard (Kris D. Lofton) at odds, the Flynn organization weakened, and a new connect on the scene, Tommy is more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world.

Cast also includes Lili Simmons as “Claudia Flynn,” Shane Harper as “Vic Flynn,” Carmela Zumbado as “Mireya Garcia,” Manuel Eduardo Ramirez as “Miguel Garcia,” Miriam A. Hyman as “US Attorney Stacy Marks,” as “Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page,” Anthony Fleming III as “JP,” Lucien Cambric as “D-Mac,” and Tommy Flanagan as “Walter Flynn.”

Gary Lennon (Power, Euphoria) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season two. The Power Universe series are executive produced by Power creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.