Powder Hound Pictures And Polish Film Institute Partner On ‘Enemy Of My Enemy’ About World War II Hero Witold Pilecki; Jayne-Ann Tenggren Among Producers

Powder Hound Pictures and the Polish Film Institute have teamed to finance and co-produce the World War II feature Enemy of My Enemy written by Matt King. The film is based on the book Ochotnik (“The Volunteer”) by Marco Patricelli. Production will shoot in Poland and Italy.

Set during World War II, the story centers on one of the world’s greatest unsung heroes. Captain Witold Pilecki volunteered to be arrested and taken to Auschwitz, where he formed a resistance group and leaked information revealing conditions inside the camp to the Allies. Following his escape when Stalin replaced Hitler, he continued to fight for a free and independent Poland.

1917 producer Jayne-Ann Tenggren will produce along with Elizabeth Stillwell and work with a local production team and Pilecki’s family conducting extensive research for the project.

“I was thrilled to read the script and to be working with the filmmakers,” said Pilecki’s great-grandson Krzysztof Kosior. “I am grateful this film is being made and that a global audience will know my great-grandfather’s story.”

The production is the largest of its kind in Poland, bringing together the cooperation of public and private resources for a film that marks a commitment to expand Poland’s international co-productions.

Legal representatives for the project are Carolyn Hunt and Stephen Weizenecker of Barnes & Thornburg, and Maciej Kubiak and Piotr Nikołajuk of Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk (SKP Law).