Sundance Doc ‘Pianoforte’ About Competing Music Prodigies Scores U.S. Deal

A still from 'Pianoforte' by Jakub Piątek.
A still from 'Pianoforte' by Jakub Piątek. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Pianoforte directed by Jakub Piatek (Prime Time).

The Telemark documentary premiered to good reviews at Sundance and Greenwich is planning to release on December 1.

Pianoforte follows an eclectic group of young musicians from around the world who have spent years preparing for the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland. In the coming-of-age portrait, director Piatek goes backstage to look at the highs and lows the musicians face.

Pic was produced by Maciej Kubicki (Kubrick by Kubrick). Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition with Submarine’s Matt Burke and Ben Schwartz on behalf of the filmmakers.

“We are excited to be working with Greenwich to bring this beautiful music and talented young artists to cinemas across the US,” said director Jakub Piatek.

Greenwich’s previous releases have included Oscar winner Free Solo, music doc Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, and Quentin Dupieux’s Deerskin with Oscar winner Jean Dujardin.

