Phylicia Rashad Stepping Down As Dean of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts

Actress Phylicia Rashad will end her role as Dean of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts following the 2023-24 school year, Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick announced in a press release.

The announcement comes two years after Rashad was named dean of the College of Fine Arts. She was praised by the administration for her efforts, but she made no statement as to the reasons for her departure.

Rashad graduated from Howard with a bachelor’s in fine arts and has served as adjunct faculty and guest lecturer at several other institutions, including New York University, Carnegie Mellon University, SUNY Purchase, Vassar College and Fordham University.

Rashad got in hot water in 2021 when she tweeted her support for former costar Bill Cosby, whose sexual assault conviction was overturned. She received a reprimand from the school,

Rashad became a household name when she portrayed Claire Huxtable on The Cosby Show, a role which earned her two out of her five Emmy noms.

Rashad also earned two Primetime Emmy noms for playing Carol on NBC’s This Is Us in the guest actress drama series category. She also received an Emmy and SAG movie best actress nom for her turn in Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun as Lena Younger, a role which she also played on stage.

Other recent TV and film credits include Diana Dubois on the Fox series Empire; Dr. Woods-Trap in Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s Peabody Award-winning series David Makes Man on the OWN Network; Libba Gardner in Pixar’s Academy Award-winning animated feature, Soul; Grandmother Journey in the Netflix holiday musical Jingle Jangle; and Dr. Jones in Between the World and Me on HBO Max.