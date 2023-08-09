‘This Morning’: More People Make Toxicity & Bullying Claims, Says UK Committee Reviewing Phillip Schofield Saga

More individuals have raised concerns over toxic working cultures, bullying, discrimination and harassment on This Morning since ITV bosses appeared for a grilling over the Phillip Schofield saga, the UK Committee reviewing it has said.

In a letter published today from Committee Chair Caroline Dinenage to ITV CEO Carolyn McCall, Dinenage said “a large number of individuals” have been in touch since the June hearing.

Dinenage, whose letter was sent in late July, said individuals “speak with great pride” about working at ITV and are “hugely positive” about many colleagues. But “they also raise claims of toxic working cultures, bullying, discrimination and harrassment,” she went on to write.

Dinenage queried McCall and fellow ITV bosses’ claims that there have been only two complaints from people working on the show in five years. This came up during the June hearing, when committee member John Nicolson said he had personally received many more than two.

She added: “We are concerned that repeatedly relying on claims of only two complaints in five years on This Morning, rather than engaging substantively with other evidence received, together with a potential reluctance of individuals to come forward, risks ITV being unwilling or unable to examine whether there are cultural issues within This Morning, ITV Daytime and the wider organisation that are not being dealt with.”

McCall appeared in front of the committee in June alongside programs boss Kevin Lygo and General Counsel Kyla Mullins to defend ITV’s handling of Schofield, who resigned in disgrace after admitting to lying about an affair with a much younger runner for several years.

McCall “surprised” letter was made public

Responding to Dinenage via correspondence in late July, McCall said she was “surprised” correspondence was being published “given our own concerns about the welfare of our staff.”

She said those who had come forward to the committee but not ITV should be encouraged to contact the broadcaster via the SafeCall reporting line, through which reports can be made confidentially or anonymously.

She also denied Dinenage’s claim that ITV had been “inconsistent” in its response to queries over Schofield’s departure.

“As made clear, Mr Schofield expressed a desire to leave This Morning but Kevin Lygo was the ultimate arbiter of such issues – following discussions with everyone involved,” added McCall.

ITV is conducting its own review into This Morning toxicity and what happened with the Schofield saga. Several weeks after McCall’s appearance, Deadline revealed that ITV had rapped Saturday Morning presenter James Martin after receiving a complaint regarding bullying and harassment.