UK Hit Property Show Presenter’s Double-Tragedy With Parents Both Killed In Car Crash

The hosts of hit UK property show Location, Location, Location are dealing with personal tragedy, after Phil Spencer’s parents were both killed in a car crash on Friday.

The popular presenter’s parents were reported to be on their way to lunch at a local pub near their farm in Kent when their car went off the road into a shallow river running through their estate. Spencer’s parents Richard, 89, and Anne, 82, were both pulled from the wreckage but his father was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, and his mother died soon afterwards.

Spencer has co-hosted the TV show with Kirstie Allsop for more than 20 years and The Sun newspaper reports her saying yesterday:

“I’ve spoken to Phil and it’s tragic for the Spencer family, but his parents were together and that’s something that is a great source of solace to them all.

“The family is very loving and close. There are four children, Phil, Robert, Caryn and Helen, and they had eight grandchildren.”

Spencer is one of the UK’s most familiar faces on TV. He grew up on the farm where his parents had lived, and studied as a surveyor before setting up his own home-finding business in the 1990s. He was picked to co-host Location, Location, Location in 2000, since when he and Allsop have filmed 39 seasons of the show, and also made a spin-off series, Relocation, Relocation, Relocation.

Spencer also hosted Channel 4 daytime game show The Common Denominator and has written three books.