‘Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin’ Bio-Doc To World Premiere At Zurich Film Fest In Presence Of Reformed Rocker

U.K. music artist Peter Doherty will be a special guest of the 19th Zurich Film Festival in September, accompanying the world premiere of bio-doc Peter Doherty: Stranger in My Own Skin.

The film will play in ZFF’s Sounds section celebrating relationship between film and music.

“The film Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin is a twofold minor sensation. Firstly, the ZFF gets to present it to the public as a world premiere,” said ZFF Artistic Director Christian Jungen. “Secondly, the protagonist Peter Doherty will present the film in person.”

The bio-doc chronicles the English rock star who, after reaching the pinnacle of his career, sinks into the depths of a serious drug addiction.

The intimate portrait was shot by director and musician Katia deVidas, who followed the wild life of The Libertines frontman at close quarters for over the course of a decade and is now the artist’s wife.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming them both to Zurich,” said Jungen. “Peter Doherty will exhibit his musical prowess on the evening of the world premiere.”

Other highlights of the ZFF Sounds sidebar include a live performance of Arnold Schönberg’s string sextet Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night) as part of the film screening of Fioretta.

The documentary follows the L.A. lawyer grandson of the late Austrian-American composer as he travels to Europe with his own 18-year-old son in search of his family history.

A total of six music-themed feature films and documentaries will be shown across the sidebar, with the other titles comprising Catching Fire – The Story Of Anita Pallenberg, They Shot The Piano Player, Chuck Chuck Baby and Kiss The Future.

The section will also host the fourth edition of SoundTrack_Zurich. The three-day specialist conference event addressing current issues in today’s film and media music scene will run from September 29 to October 1.

ZFF runs from September 28 to October 8.