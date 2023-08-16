‘People’s Choice Country Awards’ Nominees Unveiled

The nominations are in for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards. Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Laney Wilson, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Old Dominion and Zach Bryan will be vying for the night’s top honor, The People’s Artist award of 2023.
Other nominees include Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Elle King, Lainey Wilson, Ballerini and Megan Maroney, who are up for Female Artist of the year.
Hosted by Little Big Town, the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards will air live Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT simultaneously on NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.
Voting is now open online at www.votepcca.com where fans can make their choice for their favorite nominees across 12 categories.
As previously announced, Toby Keith will receive the Country Music Icon Award, presented by Blake Shelton. Additional honorary award recipients, performers, presenters and more will be announced in the coming weeks.
NBCUniversal announced the country music spinoff of the People’s Choice Awards in March.
People’s Choice Country Awards is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.
Here is the list of the 2023 nominees:
THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023
- Blake Shelton
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Old Dominion
- Zach Bryan
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Blake Shelton
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Elle King
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Miranda Lambert
THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Maddie & Tae
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The War and Treaty
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Corey Kent
- ERNEST
- Ingrid Andress
- Jelly Roll
- Megan Moroney
- Priscilla Block
- Zach Bryan
THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Dolly Parton
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Shania Twain
THE SONG OF 2023
- Fast Car – Luke Combs Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
- Last Night – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak
- Love You Anyway – Luke Combs
Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher
- Need A Favor – Jelly Roll
Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta
- Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney
Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins
- Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown
Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman
- Thinkin’ Bout Me – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023
- Beer With My Friends – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter
- Cowgirls – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak
- red – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice
- Save Me – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll
- Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown
Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
- We Don’t Fight Anymore – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good
- You, Me, And Whiskey – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor
THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023
- Dawns – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan
- Just Say I’m Sorry – P!nk, Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton
- Life Goes On – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs Songwriter: Ed Sheeran
- Seasons – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton
Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay
- Texas – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris
Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder
- That’s Not How This Works – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers
- UNHEALTHY – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain
Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough
- Wasted – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel
Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz
THE ALBUM OF 2023
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
- Different Man – Kane Brown
- Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
- One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
- Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman
- Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
- the mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY
- Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023
- In Your Love – Tyler Childers
- Need a Favor – Jelly Roll
- Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney
- Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown
- Thought You Should Know – Morgan Wallen
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- Where We Started – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry
- You Proof – Morgan Wallen
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023
- Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour
- Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour
- Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour
- Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour
- Luke Combs World Tour
- Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour
- Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
- Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour
NOTE: For The Song of 2023, The Collaboration Song of 2023, and The Crossover Song of 2023 categories, an artist may receive more than one nomination, for artist and songwriter, which factors into their total count.
