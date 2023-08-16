‘People’s Choice Country Awards’ Nominees Unveiled

The nominations are in for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards. Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Laney Wilson, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Old Dominion and Zach Bryan will be vying for the night’s top honor, The People’s Artist award of 2023.

Other nominees include Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Elle King, Lainey Wilson, Ballerini and Megan Maroney, who are up for Female Artist of the year.

Hosted by Little Big Town, the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards will air live Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT simultaneously on NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Voting is now open online at www.votepcca.com where fans can make their choice for their favorite nominees across 12 categories.

As previously announced, Toby Keith will receive the Country Music Icon Award, presented by Blake Shelton. Additional honorary award recipients, performers, presenters and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

NBCUniversal announced the country music spinoff of the People’s Choice Awards in March.

People’s Choice Country Awards is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Here is the list of the 2023 nominees:

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023

Blake Shelton Kane Brown Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Old Dominion Zach Bryan

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton HARDY Jelly Roll Kane Brown Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023

Ashley McBryde Carly Pearce Carrie Underwood Elle King Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Megan Moroney Miranda Lambert

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023

Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Lady A Little Big Town Maddie & Tae Old Dominion Parmalee The War and Treaty

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Corey Kent ERNEST Ingrid Andress Jelly Roll Megan Moroney Priscilla Block Zach Bryan

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton Carrie Underwood Dolly Parton Kelsea Ballerini Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Shania Twain

THE SONG OF 2023

Fast Car – Luke Combs Songwriter: Tracy Chapman Last Night – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak

Love You Anyway – Luke Combs

Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher

Need A Favor – Jelly Roll

Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins

Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

Thinkin’ Bout Me – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023

Beer With My Friends – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter Cowgirls – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak

red – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice

Save Me – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll

We Don’t Fight Anymore – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good

You, Me, And Whiskey – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023

Dawns – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan Just Say I’m Sorry – P!nk, Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton Life Goes On – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs Songwriter: Ed Sheeran Seasons – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton

Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay

Texas – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris

Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder

That’s Not How This Works – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers

UNHEALTHY – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain

Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough

Wasted – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel

Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz

THE ALBUM OF 2023

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson Different Man – Kane Brown Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini the mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023

In Your Love – Tyler Childers Need a Favor – Jelly Roll Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown Thought You Should Know – Morgan Wallen wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Where We Started – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry

You Proof – Morgan Wallen

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour Luke Combs World Tour Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

NOTE: For The Song of 2023, The Collaboration Song of 2023, and The Crossover Song of 2023 categories, an artist may receive more than one nomination, for artist and songwriter, which factors into their total count.