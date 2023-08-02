‘Peaky Blinders’ Congratulates Cillian Murphy On ‘Oppenheimer’ Success

The gang at Peaky Blinders is paying tribute to one of its own, toasting Cillian Murphy on the global success of Oppenheimer. Murphy, who played Tommy Shelby in the hit Steven Knight-created period drama from 2013-2022, plays the titular J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s epic film which has received high praise and grossed over $400M global in less than two weeks.

On its social media channels today, the official Peaky Blinders account wrote: “Cillian, from the moment you donned Tommy’s cap it was clear that you are at the top of your craft. Your performance as Oppenheimer is magnificent.”

Peaky Blinders executive producer Caryn Mandabach today also told Deadline of Murphy, “He truly deserves all love from people who know him best.”

Murphy’s portrayal of Oppenheimer has drawn huzzahs from many corners. Deadline’s Pete Hammond in his review said the actor “captures all the contradictions of this brilliant, tortured, complicated man” and called the film “the most important motion picture of 2023, and maybe far beyond.”

Universal began overseas release on Oppenheimer on July 19 with the film defying expectations to launch at $180.4M worldwide. It has seen terrific holds, and through this past Sunday, topped $400M global. Through Tuesday, its international box office cume is $255.5M with worldwide reaching $443.9M.

Murphy completed his nearly 10-year arc as Peaky’s Tommy when the series wrapped with Season 6 last year, scoring his first BAFTA nomination for the show. Across its run, the saga developed a rabid global fanbase. Murphy was also an executive producer on the series.

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, he told Deadline of Peaky, “The show is a kind of global phenomenon and we never expected it… I feel really proud of it and that’s the thing about television, it’s continually growing an audience and people are rewatching it. I mean, it’s kind of staggering how popular the thing is still… I still haven’t figured it out – it’s still kind of bizarre to me, but it’s wonderful. It means that we did something good.”