Peacock Gives ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’ December Premiere & Pushes ‘Ex-Wives Club 2’ To 2024

A trip back to Scary Island is coming sooner than originally expected as The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy is set to premiere in December on Peacock, Deadline has learned.

The programming change makes RHONY Legacy the fourth season of Ultimate Girls Trip and pushes onto 2024 the second installment of Ex-Wives Club, which will now be the fifth season of the Peacock franchise.

RHONY Legacy stars Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman as they take a trip to St. Barts.

The new premiere for RHONY Legacy keeps the momentum of the ladies of the Big Apple alive. Bravo recently premiered The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 with a completely new cast with positive numbers for the network. The premiere of the reboot on July 16 “delivered the second-highest Sunday night viewership of 2023 year to-date in both P18-49 and P2+ in Linear L+7.” The episode also ranks as the shows’ most-watched episode in nearly 3 years across all platforms in its first 7 days.

RHONY Season 14 is set to end its season in October ahead of BravoCon taking place in Las Vegas this year.

De Lesseps and Morgan are also currently starring in Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, which airs Sunday nights on Bravo and was the #2 most-watched Peacock series premiere of any show from the cable network.

The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club stars Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Alex McCord and Caroline Manzo. Morocco was the setting of the season that ended up in controversy as an incident involving Glanville and Manzo made both ladies leave earlier than expected.