Paramore Canceling Remaining US Tour Because Of Singer Hayley Williams Illness

Paramore is canceling its “This is Why” U.S. tour, citing the illness of lead singer Hayley Williams.

The band previously postponed four shows as Williams attempted to recover. But the 34-year-old Williams said her doctor told her she’s now risking long-term damage. Thus, the band will drop its remaining two shows of the U.S. tour.

“After my lung infection forced us to postpone four shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong,” Williams said in a statement shared to social media.

“I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancelations. After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.”

The decision to cancel the remaining shows came in Seattle Wednesday night. Portland and Salt Lake City are the remaining stops. Refunds on tickets will be available at place of purchase.

“I’m now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body,” Williams said in her statement. “With that in mind and with a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in Portland and Salt Lake City.”

She apologized to fans who she realized had likely rescheduled plans to attend the shows.

“I physically cannot go on,” she admitted. “I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

The band is next scheduled to perform a sold-out show at the New Yorker Festival in October before heading to New Zealand and Australia in November and Europe next year.