Minor Fire At Pantages Theatre Prompts Cancellation Of ‘Les Miserables’ Performances

A “small fire” at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood prompted cancellations of last night’s and tonight’s performances of Les Miserables, according to theater officials.

Firefighters arrived at the Hollywood Blvd. landmark shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday and found smoke in an electrical room and a lesser amount of smoke in a backstage area, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No fire was found by the firefighters, who were told by theater staff that a there had been an earlier problem with a transformer, Humphrey said. No injuries were reported.

“Due to an electrical outage, which caused a small fire at the Hollywood Pantages, Les Miserables performances on (Thursday and Friday) have been CANCELED,” read a statement posted on social media.

“While we are grateful that nobody was harmed, the building did sustain minor damage, which we are addressing,” according to the statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

UPDATE:

LES MISÉRABLES performances on

Thursday August 24th at 7:30pm AND Friday August 25th at 8pm have been CANCELLED.

IF YOU HAVE TICKETS to either performance and would like to

EXCHANGE into another performance or request a REFUND – click this link: https://t.co/kCuiUGn4wT pic.twitter.com/8CS0MdE4ug — Hollywood Pantages (@Pantages) August 25, 2023

According to the theater, ticketholders for the canceled performances have until Wednesday to go online and exchange their tickets for another performance. People who do not exchange their tickets will be issued refunds.

City News Service contributed to this post.