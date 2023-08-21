Palm Springs Inundated By Tropical Storm Hilary; 911 Lines Remain Down; Mayor Urges Residents To Stay Home: “No Way In Or Out Of City”

Officials are still assessing damage in the resort city of Palm Springs, one of the hardest-hit areas that is still reeling from the power of Tropical Storm Hilary. Residents there, along with the rest of Southern California, are battling flooded roads, mudslides and downed trees.

Mayor Grace Garner is urging residents to stay home Monday, as a massive clean-up effort begins. Schools and libraries are closed and Interstate 10 is shut down on both the east and westbound sides from Haugen Lehmann to Bob Hope. Caltrans said I-10 would remain closed until further notice. Several other roads and businesses are closed as well.

“There is no way in or out of Palm Springs,” Garner said in an interview with CNN Monday.

On NBC News this morning, Garner said 911 lines remain down and residents should text 911 if needed.

Update at 4:15 a.m. 8/21/23: Current conditions, live on I-10 near Bob Hope. The I-10 will remain closed until further notice from Haugen Lehmann to Bob Hope. pic.twitter.com/kUBzv76kZp — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 21, 2023

“This storm has been unlike anything our community has faced before. We want to thank our residents, businesses, and members of the community for their patience as we work to clean up downed trees and mitigate flooding. Not everything is a quick fix, but our team is doing our best to have Palm Desert up and running tomorrow,” the City of Palm Desert said in a statement on its Facebook page Sunday evening.

Northbound lanes of Highway 111 also are closed in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs firefighters also did at least two swift-water rescues Sunday during the height of the storm.

Tropical Storm Hilary first made landfall in Baja California on Sunday about 150 miles south of Ensenada. One person drowned, according to The Associated Press. It then moved through mudslide-prone Tijuana before making landfall in Southern California. The storm also threatened Nevada and as far north as Oregon and Idaho with flooding.