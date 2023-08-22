Hanging By A Thread: World Watches Daring Mission To Rescue Children Trapped In Cable Car 240 Meters Above Ravine In Pakistan

A still from a BBC video of the cable car in Pakistan.

A daring rescue mission is underway in Pakistan, where eight people are trapped in a cable car hanging 240 meters above a ravine.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said six children and two adults were among those confined to the chairlift, which rescue teams are attempting to reach by helicopter.

Video from the scene showed a member of the Pakistan army descending on a rope from a helicopter close to the cable car. The BBC is reporting that water and food were delivered to those on board.

Local media reports said the cable car wire snapped at around 7AM local time (7PM PST) in a mountain range in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram district, 125 miles north of Islamabad.

The vehicle, which appears to be listing to one side, is used by local villagers to shorten the distance to nearby schools, government offices, and businesses.

بٹگرام اپڈیٹ :

بٹگرام میں ایک کیبل ٹوٹنے کی وجہ سے ایک چیئر لفٹ تقریباً 900 فٹ کی بلندی پر درمیان میں پھنس گئی۔ 8 افراد جن میں 6 بچے شامل ہیں پھنسے ہوئے ہیں۔ PDMA اور پاک فوج کے ساتھ تعاون کے بعد آرمی ہیلی کاپٹر کو ریسکیو آپریشن کے لیے روانہ کر دیا گیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/5trNeQGC7C — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 22, 2023

Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old passenger on the cable car, told Pakistan news channel Geo News that the vehicle was being battered by winds.

He said there was a young person on board who suffers from a heart condition and had been unconscious for two hours.

Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the incident was “alarming”