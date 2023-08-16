‘Painting With John’ To End After Three Seasons On HBO

John Lurie is putting away his watercolors.

The actor, musician and painter revealed that his show Painting with John will end with its third season on HBO.

The series, which is part meditative tutorial and part fireside chat, sees Lurie shares his philosophical thoughts while honing his watercolor techniques.

Lurie revealed the news on social media, saying that he is “sad about it, but it is a miracle that it ever happened at all”.

The series launched in January 2021, the second season premiered in February 2022 and the third season launched in June 2023.

Lurie, who co-founded the jazz ensemble Lounge Lizards, has starred in films including Stranger Than Paradise and Down By Law and was behind the Grammy nominated soundtrack for Get Shorty. He is also well known for Fishing with John, a cult series that aired on IFC and Bravo in the early 90s.

Written and directed by Lurie, who also did the music, it is exec produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman.