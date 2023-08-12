‘Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi’ Hits The Road To Celebrate The Food Of A Diverse Country – Contenders TV: The Nominees

It wasn’t a quest to find new delicacies or the chance to go on road trips that inspired Padma Lakshmi to launch Taste the Nation on Hulu. Rather, it was the 2016 election and all the talk about border politics that prompted the executive producer and former co-star of Top Chef to want to launch a show that focused on the intersection of great food and our nation’s diverse population.

“I’m an immigrant myself, and I was brought up in different immigrant communities,” Lakshmi said on a panel for her series at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees event. “I mean, America is a country that has been built on immigrants and immigrant labor. So I wanted to do something in my next creative project that utilized everything I had learned from working with the ACLU over the course of several years on this issue. And, you know, I love food. It’s the language that people are used to hearing me speak about on television, so I thought it’d be a good fit.”

Now in its second season, Taste the Nation takes viewers on a journey throughout the U.S. to “seek out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today,” according to the show’s logline. In her first year, Lakshmi sampled burritos in El Paso, pad thai in Las Vegas, and Persian food in Los Angeles.

To kick off the show’s second season, Lakshmi traveled to Puerto Rico to shine a light on a local delicacy called pastilles, while explaining how challenging it is to source the ingredients. The majority of Puerto Rico’s food supply is brought onto the island, but locals are trying to change that.

“That’s a very political episode for us,” Lakshmi explains. “It talks about food sovereignty and just sovereignty in general. Puerto Rico is the last colony that exists of America. The people of Puerto Rico really suffer because they don’t get to vote on the people who represent them in Congress, and yet they’re bound by laws that actually make it 25% more expensive to buy food in Puerto Rico than on the mainland.”

“But it’s also a very entertaining and fun episode, and that’s what I’m really trying to do … teach people a little bit of history, give them a lay of the land,” she adds. “Because when you travel this country by road, you really learn how regional America is.”

