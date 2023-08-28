Padma Lakshmi Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Padma Lakshmi has signed with CAA for representation.

Lakshmi is nominated for three Emmy Awards this year, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program and Outstanding Reality Competition Program for Top Chef, and Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special for Taste The Nation.

She has been nominated five times for her work as a host and 12 times for her work as a producer for a total of 17 Emmy Award nominations. Lakshmi is the creator, host, and executive producer of Hulu’s Taste the Nation, and served as host and executive producer on Bravo’s Top Chef for 19 seasons.

Taste the Nation won a James Beard Award and multiple Critics Choice Real TV Awards, as well as the Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series, and a TCA Award nomination.

In 2022, Lakshmi accepted two Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards for Best Culinary Show and Best Competition Series on behalf of Top Chef, as well as an award for Best Show Host.

Lakshmi is a New York Times best-selling author, having released her memoir Love, Loss and What We Ate in 2016, and her first children’s book Tomatoes for Neela in 2021. Lakshmi has also written two cookbooks, and penned articles for Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and The New York Times.

She is an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Artist Ambassador for immigrants’ rights and women’s rights, and the co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America. Her efforts have been recognized on the floor of the New York State Senate, where she succeeded in passing a bill related to expanding education on endometriosis in adolescents in 2014, as well as by Planned Parenthood of Greater New York with its Champion of Change Award in 2023.

Lakshmi was also appointed a Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations Development Programme, and, in 2021, received the Advocate of the Year Award by the United Nations Correspondents Association.

She continues to be represented by Yorn Levine and The Initiative Group.