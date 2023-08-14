Skip to main content
Oscars: Wim Wenders & Christian Petzold Movies Among 12 On Germany’s Longlist For Best International Film

Afire
Afire Schramm Film

Christian Petzold’s Afire and Wim Wenders’ Anselm are among movies on Germany’s longlist for the Best International Film Oscar.

National agency German Films received 12 submissions in the category with an independent jury deciding which film to move forward with on August 22 and 23 in Munich.

The following twelve German films were submitted to German Films by German producers:

The German Oscar selection committee is due to be announced in the next few days.

The 15-title shortlist of films submitted from the various countries will be announced on December 21, 2023. The five nominated titles that will ultimately enter the race will be released on January 23, 2024. The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 10, 2024.

