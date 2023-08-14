Oscars: Wim Wenders & Christian Petzold Movies Among 12 On Germany’s Longlist For Best International Film

Christian Petzold’s Afire and Wim Wenders’ Anselm are among movies on Germany’s longlist for the Best International Film Oscar.
National agency German Films received 12 submissions in the category with an independent jury deciding which film to move forward with on August 22 and 23 in Munich.
The following twelve German films were submitted to German Films by German producers:
- ANSELM – DAS RAUSCHEN DER ZEIT (ANSELM) von Wim Wenders (Road Movies)
- DAS LEHRERZIMMER(THE TEACHERS‘ LOUNGE) von Ilker Çatak (if… Productions Film)
- DIE THEORIE VON ALLEM (THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING) von Timm Kröger (ma.ja.de Fiction)
- EIN GANZES LEBEN (A WHOLE LIFE) von Hans Steinbichler (Tobis Filmproduktion München)
- EINE FRAU (A WOMAN) von Jeanine Meerapfel (Malena Filmproduktion)
- ELAHA von Milena Aboyan (Kinescope Film)
- ORPHEA IN LOVE von Axel Ranisch (Sehr gute Filme)
- ROTER HIMMEL (AFIRE) von Christian Petzold (Schramm Film Koerner Weber Kaiser)
- SISI & ICH (SISI & I) von Frauke Finsterwalder (Walker + Worm)
- THE ORDINARIES von Sophie Linnenbaum (Bandenfilm Laura Klippel & Britta Strampe)
- WAS MAN VON HIER AUS SEHEN KANN (WHAT YOU CAN SEE FROM HERE) von Aron Lehmann (Claussen + Putz Filmproduktion)
- WOCHENENDREBELLEN (WEEKEND REBELS) von Marc Rothemund (Wiedemann & Berg Filmproduktion)
The German Oscar selection committee is due to be announced in the next few days.
The 15-title shortlist of films submitted from the various countries will be announced on December 21, 2023. The five nominated titles that will ultimately enter the race will be released on January 23, 2024. The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 10, 2024.
