Oscars: Switzerland Selects Dekanalog-Acquired Drama ‘Thunder’ For Best International Film Race

Switzerland has selected Camille Jaquier’s coming-of-age period drama Thunder (Foudre) as its entry for the Best International Film category at the 2024 Oscars.

Set in 1900, the film stars Lilith Grasmug as a 17-year-old girl on the cusp of taking vows to become a nun, whose life is set on another course following the sudden death of her older sister.

She returns to her family after five years in the convent to help on their farm in a mountain village. The mysteries surrounding her sister’s death prompt her to fight for her right to self-determination and to rebel against the strict expectations of the village community.

The drama originally world premiered in Toronto’s Platform line-up in 2022 and then played at a host of other festivals including San Sebastian, Zurich, Busan and Sydney.

“Set in an archaic mountain scenery, liberation and sisterhood are at the center of this timely feminist period film. Carmen Jaquier’s uniquely sensual first feature skillfully explores sexuality and faith and captivates with its nuanced mise-en-scène and evocative imagery,” wrote the Swiss selection committee.

Jaquier studied Film and Screenwriting at Ecal Lausanne and HEAD Geneva and has made several award-winning short films.

At this year’s Festival de Cannes, she was honored as an emerging talent as part of the Women in Motion Awards. She was selected by European Film Promotion to participate in the “Europe! Voices of Women in Film” talent program at the Sydney Film Festival in June.

Thunder is lead produced by Flavia Zanon under the banner of Close Up Films, her Geneva-based joint company with Joëlle Bertossa, who takes an associate producer credit.

The pair have made a name for themselves with high-profile feature films and documentaries and as key players in the international co-production scene with credits including l Am Not Your Negro, Madeleine Collins, The Plough and Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness.

World sales are handled by Paris-based company WTFilms.

The film has already had a successful run in Swiss cinemas (Sister Distribution) and has so far been sold to Canada (Axia Films), France/Benelux (La 25ème Heure) and Eastern Europe (HBO), as well as to Dekanalog in the USA.

“We are thrilled to bring Thunder, Carmen Jaquier’s sumptuous tale of turn of the 20th century teenage faith and desire to North American audiences,” said Dekanalog co-founder and creative director Lysa Le.

The Swiss Oscars selection process is handled by promotional agency Swiss Films on behalf of the Swiss Federal Office of Culture (FOC).

The 2024 Oscars ceremony is due to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood will announce the short list on December 21, followed by the five nominated films on January 23, 2024.