Oscars: Estonia Selects Sundance Prize Winner ‘Smoke Sauna Sisterhood’ For Best International Film Race

Estonia has selected the Sundance prize-winning doc Smoke Sauna Sisterhood as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2024 Oscars.

Directed by Anna Hints and produced by Marianne Ostrat, the film won the directing award in the World Cinema Documentary section at Sundance. Hints is an Estonian film director with a background in contemporary art and experimental folk music. The doc is her first feature.

The film’s synopsis reads: In the darkness of a smoke sauna, women share their innermost secrets and intimate experiences, washing off the shame trapped in their bodies and regaining their strength through a sense of communion.

The doc is a co-production between Estonia, France, and Iceland and played CPH: Dox, Hong Kong Film Festival, and Guanajuato following its Sundance bow. Greenwich Entertainment will release Smoke Sauna Sisterhood in North America in the autumn. Conic has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights. Further deals have been locked across Europe in Germany, Spain, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, Norway, Benelux, Denmark, Portugal, and Latvia alongside New Zealand and Australia.

The pick was made today by a jury chosen by the Estonian Film Institute (EFI). Last year, Estonia submitted Ove Musting’s film Kalev as the country’s pick for the International Feature Film race. Kalev is the story of Estonia’s national basketball team, who won the last Soviet Union Cup on 6 May 1991. Less than four months later, the Soviet Union collapsed. The film didn’t make the shortlist.

