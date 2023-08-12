Oprah Winfrey Recounts “Overwhelming” Events As She Hands Out Emergency Supplies in Maui

Oprah Winfrey has joined in handing out emergency supplies to citizens of the Hawaiian island of Maui.

At an emergency centre set up within the war memorial stadium in Maui’s capital, Winfrey joined in efforts to support those left homeless by the fires that have sprung up in several areas, including the historic town of Lahaina which has been devastated with landmarks burnt to the ground.

The entertainer and media mogul helped to distribute supplies on Thursday, and she told the BBC:

“It’s a little overwhelming. But I’m really so pleased to have so many people supporting, people bringing what they can and doing what they can.”

Winfrey told the BBC that she had earlier visited the centre to ascertain what people needed, before going shopping and returning with goods including pillows, diapers, shampoo, sheets and pillowcases.

She said: “Often you make donations of clothes or whatever and it’s not really what people need.”

Winfrey is a longtime resident of Maui where fires have so far claimed the lives of 80 people. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen has warned the death toll “could go up”, and these fears grew on Friday evening when residents of Kaanapali – north of Lahaina – were ordered to evacuate after a fire flared up in the area where a fuelling station had been set up. Maui officials said this fire was brought under control a couple of hours later.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the fires are likely to be the largest natural disaster in the state’s history. Hawaii’s attorney general has announced a “comprehensive review” into how the authorities responded to the wildfires.