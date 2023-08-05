‘Oppenheimer’ Crosses $500M Global, Will Reach $550M+ Through Sunday; Overtakes ‘Dunkirk’ WW

L to R: Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has reached the $500M global milestone, on its way to an estimated $551M through Sunday. This would make it the filmmaker’s fifth-highest-grossing film of all time, ahead of Dunkirk. The worldwide total through Friday is $499.3M, meaning that it has already topped the five-century mark today.

Overseas, the Universal title is expected to see an impressive 33% drop in the third frame, adding $51M and reaching an estimated international box office cume through Sunday of $323M, which is 129% above Dunkirk, 169% above Interstellar, 212% above Tenet, and 25% above The Dark Knight Rises at the same point in like-for-like markets.

The Cillian Murphy-starrer is the biggest Nolan film of all-time in 41 markets including the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It is Nolan’s top non-Batman pic in 55, including Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Austria, Poland and Malaysia.

The epic story of the titular complicated and brilliant physicist tasked with leading the Manhattan Project, the secret effort to create the atom bomb, and the moral and political struggles that followed is now one of four biographical films to cross $500M global box office ever, including Bohemian Rhapsody, The Passion of the Christ and American Sniper.

Through Sunday, Oppenheimer will rank as the highest-grossing WWII movie of all time worldwide in reported historic grosses, ie also ahead of Saving Private Ryan ($482M) and Pearl Harbor ($449M).

The Top 5 markets through Friday are the UK/Ireland with $45M followed by Germany with $24.6M, France ($21.8M), Australia ($16M) and India ($15M).

Still yet to release such major offshore markets as Korea, Italy and China.