‘Old Dads’ Premiere Date Set As Bill Burr’s Directorial Debut Lands At Netflix 

Netflix has acquired comedian Bill Burr’s feature directorial debut Old Dads, which we were first to report on, slating the comedy for an October 20th premiere.

Hailing from Miramax, Burr’s All Things Comedy, and All of Us Productions, the film in which Burr also stars centers on his middle-aged father, Jack, and his two best friends (Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine), who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they hilariously struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and fatherhood.

Also starring in the pic written by Burr and Ben Tishler are Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, Miles Robbins and Jackie Tohn. The producers are Burr, Tishler, Bill Block (Bad Moms, Dirty Grandpa), Monica Levinson (Borat films, Bruno) and Mike Bertolina.

Notable recent releases from Netflix include Juel Taylor’s sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone led by John Boyega and Jamie Foxx, the Ellie Kemper rom-com Happiness for Beginners, the Gal Gadot spy pic Heart of Stone, and animated feature The Monkey King, to name a few. Among others soon to bow on the platform are the coming-of-age pic You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (August 25), produced by and starring Adam Sandler, the romance Love at First Sight (September 15) with Haley Lu Richardson, and Spy Kids: Armageddon (September 22).