Four More GB News Probes Opened By Ofcom Including Into Laurence Fox Show

Four more Ofcom investigations have been opened into under-fire UK network GB News, including the first into Laurence Fox’s show.

The regulator has just revealed it is probing a number of shows from the past few weeks that may have fallen foul of the Broadcsting Code preventing politicians from acting as newsreaders, along with various impartiality issues.

Fox’s show Laurence Fox, which was guest hosted by Martin Daubney, is being investigated over whether “due impartiality was preserved on matters of major political or industrial controversy” after it featured an interview with Reform UK leader Richard Tice on the hot-button small boats issue. Right-wing actor Fox presents a daily show talking to topical issues with his “unique and outgoing style,” according to the network, which used to be backed by Discovery.

Episodes of a news show hosted by Conservative politicians Esther McVey and Philip Davies are being investigated twice – one of which is being looked at for the presenters acting as newsreaders due to a discussion of issues relating to a teenager who was being sentenced for terrorism offences, while the other featured an interview with a leading candidate for Conservative London mayor over the Ultra Low Emisson Zone debate.

Finally, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of the Nation is being investigated under politicians acting as presenters following coverage of a stabbing incident in Nottingham.

The probes comprise four of seven GB News shows currently being looked at by Ofcom, almost half of which took place on McVey and Davies’ program. The probes have opened up a wider debate in British news circles over impartiality, bias and whether politicians can host news shows. Ofcom’s rules state that they can, but only if the shows are chat-based rather than straight news.

The four investigations are the second-most Ofcom has opened in a single month, behind Russian network RT last year. Ofcom said it will “conclude our investigations as swiftly as possible in accordance with our formal published procedures that we are required to follow.” The regulator’s monthly bulletin this morning said GB News had attracted more than 250 complaints over the month on various issues related to due impartiality and bias.

The network has been under pressure in recent days following the revelations about star presenter Dan Wootton, with a series of Byline Times articles alleging Wootton bribed people for thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images and videos under the alias Martin Branning. Since the revelations, he has continued hosting his show although he has been suspended by the MailOnline, for which he writes a column.