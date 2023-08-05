NY Melee Leader Kai Senat To Be Charged With Inciting A Riot By NY Police Dept.

Kai Cenat, the popular YouTube and Twitch streamer who instigated an out-of-control gathering Friday near Union Square Park in Manhattan, will be charged with inciting a riot.

Cenat will be charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, police said at a press conference. He could face up to three years in prison if convicted.

Thousands gathered at Union Square after Cenat promised a “huge giveaway” of PlayStation 5s and other electronics.

Cenat is a 21-year-old from the Bronx known for his posts on Twitch and YouTube.

Cenat is also known for creating music and has released two rap singles, “Bustdown Rollie Avalanche” and “Dogs.” In 2022, he appeared in a music video from rapper Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock.”

Cenat live streamed from a vehicle Friday, displaying gift cards he planned to give away. “Everybody who’s out there, make sure y’all safe. … We’re not gonna do nothin’ until it’s safe,” he said.

But at least four people taken away in ambulances, said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, adding that he saw other people leaving the area with bloodied heads.

Police arrested 65 people, including 30 juvenilesThe gathering wa. s not a permitted or sanction event, police said Friday.

The unruly crowd also destroyed a couple police vehicles and food vendor carts, police said.