South Africa’s Longest-Running Gameshow Strikes First Ever Rights Deal With Small World IFT

EXCLUSIVE: South Africa’s longest-running gameshow has been snapped up for global format distribution by Small World IFT in what is the 30-year-old quiz’s first ever rights deal.

Small World, which recently brokered a deal with Village Roadshow in the U.S. for Singaporean e-sports gameshow Good Game, will shop Noot vir Noot (Note for Note) to buyers around the world including at the upcoming Mipcom Cannes in October.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) quiz has been airing since 1991 and the network calls it the “most popular Afrikaans show of all time.”

In Noot vir Noot, all questions are based on the recognition and identification of melodies, titles, lyrics and general knowledge of the local and international music scene. Featuring four contestants, a star presenter, live band or DJ and surprise music superstar performance, the show runs across 13 rounds and there is a text/social media viewer participation element.

Small World Co-Owner Tim Crescenti, the discoverer of Dragon’s Den, said his outfit had been after Noot vir Noot for three years.

“I love finding new entertainment properties in places others don’t dig into,” he added. “Noot vir Noot is such a fun, family show. Add in those super-crazy numbers of episodes with so many different fantastic games, and this is exactly what viewers are craving around the world.”

Noot vir Noot was created by Johan Stemmet and Johan van Rensburg and is produced by Stemmburg Television.