‘Suits’ Continues To Dominate Nielsen Streaming Top 10; ‘Bluey’ Records First Billion-Minute Week

Suits has found a second life on Netflix and Peacock. The legal dramedy reigned over Nielsen’s streaming charts for the third consecutive week from July 10 to July 16 with another 3.7B views across the two services.

In fact, it managed to eke out another audience record for most-streamed program in a single measurement week (again, for the third week in a row). Over the last four measurement weeks, Suits tallied more than 12.8B minutes viewed between Netflix and Peacock, Nielsen reports.

Last week, Nielsen predicted that Suits hadn’t yet reached its peak viewership, because viewing had been concentrated on the earlier seasons in the first few weeks. It’s expected that the decade-old series will remain among Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming programs for quite a while.

Audiences also flocked to Disney+ for new episodes of Bluey. Though the Australian children’s program is a staple on Nielsen’s Top 10, this week marked the best viewing the series has ever seen, achieving its first billion-minute week ever with 1.4B minutes viewed. About 57% of the audience was kids age 2-11, according to Nielsen.

Due to Bluey‘s dominance, The Lincoln Lawyer was bumped to third place, though it still managed 1.3B minutes viewed. Coming in at No. 4 (and the last program of the week with more than a billion viewing minutes) was Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, The Witcher took a bit of a nosedive in the second full week after Season 3 Vol. 1 hit Netflix. This week, the series drew 669M minutes viewed, which is about a 50% decrease from the 1.2B viewing minutes it accumulated the week before. It’s still likely that the series will remain on the Top 10, as audiences anticipate the second half of Season 3.

Netflix’s Quarterback also debuted during this measurement window, amassing 853M viewing minutes and coming in at No. 5 on the overall list.

On the streaming originals list, Prime Video also claimed fifth place with The Summer I Turned Pretty. Season 2 of the young adult series premiered with three episodes during this window, boosting the series to 525M minutes viewed. It barely topped Hulu’s The Bear, which came in at No. 6 with 524M minutes viewed.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: