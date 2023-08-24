‘Suits’ Marks 6 Weeks Atop Nielsen Streaming Charts; ‘Futurama’ Reboot Premiere Prompts Surge In Viewership

After a four-week streak, Suits didn’t manage to break its own record for viewing minutes in a single measurement week from July 24 to July 30.

But that doesn’t mean the mania around the legal dramedy has slowed down. The series still drew a massive 3.6B viewing minutes across Netflix and Peacock and, once again, reigned over Nielsen’s streaming charts.

Suits has now aggregated more than 20B viewing minutes in the six weeks that it has been atop Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10, which is quite a feat. In fact, it now holds the second-most viewing minutes for a streaming program in six consecutive weeks. Stranger Things is No. 1, holding a 7B minute lead thanks to its lengthy fourth season, which captivated audiences last summer.

Suits pushed past Wednesday by just 43M minutes to take second place. The Addams Family series now sits in third place, while Ozark is in fourth place.

Elsewhere on the weekly list, Sweet Magnolias stole second place from Bluey, knocking the animated series into third. Sweet Magnolias was up 17% since the previous week with 1.4B viewing minutes, while Bluey viewing took a 14% dip (which still brought it to 1.1B).

Netflix also claimed fourth place with The Witcher. Following the release of three new episodes from the latest season, the series drew 868M viewing minutes.

The finale of Secret Invasion was also released during this interval. While the series didn’t make it onto the overall list, it did come in at No. 7 on the streaming originals list with 421M viewing minutes. Futurama also flew onto the streaming originals list after the premiere episode of the series’ reboot debuted on Hulu. The series drew 506M viewing minutes this week.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: