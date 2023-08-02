TIFF Platform Lineup Includes Nicolas Cage Comedy ‘Dream Scenario’ As Opening Night; Barry Jenkins, Nadine Labaki & Anthony Shim To Serve On Sidebar Jury

TIFF has announced the ten titles in its Platform programme, a sidebar which will be teed off by the A24 Kristoffer Borgli comedy Dream Scenario starring Oscar winner Nicolas Cage. This year’s Platform includes movies from 12 countries across three continents, all of which are making their world premiere at TIFF.

In addition the fest has unveiled this year’s Platform jury which includes Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins as chair, Cannes Jury Prize–winning director, writer, and actor Nadine Labaki, and 2022 Platform

Prize–winning filmmaker Anthony Shim.

The Platform programme is lineup curated for its bold directorial visions, a section that’s going into its eighth year. The ten movies in the 2023 programme are eligible for the Platform Prize, an award of $20,000 CAD given to the best film in the programme, selected by an in-person international jury.

“I am delighted to announce that we have an international dream jury with acclaimed filmmakers Barry Jenkins, Nadine Labaki, and Anthony Shim as jury members for the Platform programme at TIFF,” said Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF in a statement.

“Together, they represent the bold and independent spirit of the Platform Prize.”

“We are thrilled to present this year’s extraordinary films in the Platform programme, and especially delighted to present Kristoffer Borgli’s latest film Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage, as Platform’s opening film. This surrealist satire-comedy has sharp, timely observations about social media culture — especially ‘going viral’ — and its impact on the way that we interact with others in our day-to-day life. Cage delivers some of his finest work,” added Robyn Citizen, Director, Programming & Platform Lead.

“This year’s diverse selection is distinguished by bold character studies and classic stories told through dynamic narrative and genre approaches. Audiences will witness the emergence of thematic threads like social exile and reconnection, woven in unexpectedly thrilling ways by an array of captivating local and international voices.”

Notable previous Platform selections include 2022 winner Riceboy Sleeps from Canadian director Anthony Shim, Hany Abu-Assad’s Huda’s Salon (2021), Kamila Andini’s Yuni (2021), Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal (2019), Alice Winocour’s Proxima (2019), Kazik Radwanski’s Anne at 13,000 Ft. (2019), Sarah Gavron’s Rocks (2019), Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin (2017), Pablo Larraín’s Jackie (2016), Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (2016), William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth (2016), and Ben Wheatley’s High-Rise (2015).

Borgli’s directing debut, Sick of Myself, made its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen produced Dream Scenario under their Square Peg banner with Borgli also writing the script. The pic also stars Michael Cera.

The lineup also includes movies with a sprinkling of stars as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues with the Paolo Sorrentino and Lorenzo Mieli produced I Told You So from Ginevra Elkann starring Danny Huston, Valeria Golino, Alba Rochrwacher, and Greta Scacchi. The movie, set in Rome, takes place during a January weekend when a sudden heatwave arrives. The sun is initially pleasant, but the heat quickly escalates to a frightening degree, resulting in people and animals losing their self-control.

Then there’s the Canadian thriller, The King Tide, from Christian Sparkes starring Frances Fisher. Logline: After the mayor of an idyllic island village discovers a child with mysterious powers awash on their shores, the once peaceful community devolves into civil war, torn over the belief that the child is the next saviour.

Héléna Klotz’s drama, Spirit of Ecstasy, stars the French folk rock singer Pomme as Jeanne Francoeur, who after being abused by her gendarme father and forced to provide for her younger siblings, looks to making a living in the world of finance.

In regards to those independent movies at festivals being able to trot their stars out, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told Deadline yesterday that there is a way for them to promote at the upcoming fall film festivals: “If they can quality for an interim agreement.”

After that, it’s up to which stars want to show up.

2023 Platform Programme

Dear Jassi Tarsem Singh Dhandwar | India

World Premiere

Platform Programme – Opening Night Film

Dream Scenario Kristoffer Borgli | USA

World Premiere

Great Absence Kei Chika-ura | Japan

World Premiere



I Told You So (Te l’avevo detto) Ginevra Elkann | Italy

World Premiere

The King Tide Christian Sparkes | Canada

World Premiere

Not A Word (Kein Wort) Hanna Slak | Germany/Slovenia/France

World Premiere



The Rye Horn (O Corno) Jaione Camborda | Spain/Belgium/Portugal

World Premiere

Sisterhood (HLM Pussy) Nora El Hourch | France

World Premiere

Shame on Dry Land (Syndabocken) Axel Petersén | Sweden

World Premiere

Spirit of Ecstasy (La Vénus d’argent) Héléna Klotz | France

World Premiere