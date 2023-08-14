Nicky Whelan signs with Stewart Talent

Nicky Whelan has signed with Stewart Talent for representation.

Australian-born Whelan began her career in the role of Pepper Steiger in the international soap opera Neighbours. She followed that with a move to the U.S. and roles in several successful comedies including Hall Pass alongside Owen Wilson and directed by the Farrelly brothers, and The Wedding Ringer with Josh Gad and Kevin Hart.

Whelan’s extensive television credits include the series regular role of Maya on the hit sitcom Scrubs, series regular alongside Milo Ventimiglia on The Chosen, and the lead role of Annie Mason in the Robert Rodriguez-directed drama series Matador.

Most recently, Whelan starred in the action thriller The Best Man, opposite Vince Vaughn in The Binge, and opposite Bruce Willis in Trauma Center. Whelan is also starring in the action film 72 Hours slated for 2023. Whelan’s other film credits include: shark attack thriller Maneater, Terrence Malik’s Knight of Cups, Left Behind, Dog Eat Dog, Tragedy Girls, and Inconceivable with Nicolas Cage.

Whelan is managed by Artist International Group.

–