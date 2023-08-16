NFL Sunday Ticket Adds Multiview, Key Plays And Other New Features For YouTube Kickoff

NFL Sunday Ticket, which will kick off a new era on YouTube on September 10 after nearly three decades on DirecTV, is exploring its new digital environment with a set of new product features.

The package, which commanded $2 billion a year in rights fees from YouTube in a 7-year deal finalized last December, will be available as an add-on to YouTube TV or as a stand-alone offering via YouTube Primetime Channels.

Multiview, the picture-in-picture feature rolled out last March by YouTube for YouTube TV subscribers on the eve of the NCAA basketball tournaments, will be part of the Sunday Ticket experience. Viewers will be able to watch two, three or four games at the same time on a single screen.

Key Plays, another signature YouTube feature, will enable easier catch-up for viewers looking for quick recaps of NFL games.

Sunday Ticket viewers will be able to take part in live chats and polls through their mobile and TV devices. Mobile viewers will also now have the ability to jump to live games through NFL Shorts on YouTube.

There are also new payment options, with monthly plans becoming available in most states and a student plan also coming online.

“While we may be focused on making sure Kickoff Weekend goes smoothly, we’re just getting started,” wrote Courtney Lessard, Group Product Manager, NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube Primetime Channels, in a blog post. “Our teams will continue to build and improve on these features, both on YouTube and YouTube TV, throughout this NFL season.”