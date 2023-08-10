League-Owned Streaming Service NFL+ Adds RedZone And NFL Network Feeds

League-owned streaming service NFL+ is bulking up its offerings in its second season.

Feeds for the NFL Network and NFL RedZone are coming to the platform for this season, which kicks off September 10, the league announced. The update will give subscribers an array of programming that comes close to the full complement of NFL action. The only caveat is that live local and primetime regular-season and post-season games will only be available on mobile phones or tablets rather than on connected-TV devices. Out-of-market games remain on Sunday Ticket, the longtime premium package now distributed by YouTube.

NFL+, with a basic tier at $6.99 a month and a Premium one at $14.99, available across devices in the U.S. Last season, the basic was $4.99 and Premium was 7.99. RedZone, a popular whip-around offering showcasing scoring drives across the league, will only be part of the Premium tier. The newly fortified offering will carry live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, live local and national audio for every game, NFL Films’ archives and other elements.

NFL Network and NFL RedZone will continue to be distributed by MVPDs and across other platforms.

NFL+ launched last year in the wake of a longtime Verizon relationship changing course. Verizon had previously provided live game streams on its mobile network, but reached a newly defined relationship with the league that emphasizes the in-stadium experience and its 5G technology. That revamp suited the NFL’s interest in controlling a piece of its own media rights and also pushing further into streaming. As it was formulating plans for NFL+, the league was also setting long-term deals with a number of media partners, including Prime Video and YouTube as well as linear networks with streaming siblings.

“This is something we’ve been building toward for quite a few years,” Brian Rolapp, the league’s Chief Media and Business Officer, said during a media conference call.

“We launched NFL+ last season to further grow our direct relationship with millions of fans,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “The response was excellent. And as we embark on the second season of NFL+, we are excited to add NFL Network and NFL RedZone and provide greater access to football content for NFL fans everywhere.”