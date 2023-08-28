‘NFL Draft: The Pick Is In’ Docuseries Renewed For Season 2 At Roku

Roku is sticking with the NFL Draft.

The streamer has renewed its sports docuseries NFL Draft: The Pick Is In for a second season, focusing on the 2024 draft.

It comes after the service claimed that the series, which launched on August 25, was its top original documentary premiere. It noted that The Pick Is In skewed younger and outperformed the average 18-44 age audience for The Roku Channel.

Season 1 of the series from Skydance Sports and NFL Films followed four teams during the 2023 NFL Draft weekend: the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars.

RELATED: NFL Schedule 2023: Primetime Games, Thanksgiving & Christmas Tripleheaders, Prime Video Black Friday Freebie & More

It will now turn its attention to the 2024 draft, which runs April 25-27 in Detroit.

Roku hasn’t revealed which teams it will spotlight next, but the series undoubtedly will follow players such as top QB prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, Michigan RBs Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and top tight end prospect Brock Bowers.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media said: “It’s incredible to see NFL Draft: The Pick Is In resonate with our audiences in such a profound way. The strong momentum around NFL Draft: The Pick Is In is a testament to the dynamic teamwork between the master storytelling from Skydance Sports and NFL Films and the reach power of the Roku platform. We can’t wait to partner together to once again bring viewers a unique, intimate, behind-the-scenes look into the world of the NFL Draft.”