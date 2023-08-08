New York Film Festival Unveils Main Slate For 61st Edition

Film at Lincoln Center has set the 32 features from 18 countries making up the Main Slate of the New York Film Festival, from Cannes prize-winners Anatomy Of A Fall by Justine Triet (Palme d’Or) and Zone Of Interest by Jonathan Glazer (Grand Prix), to the latest by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Wim Wenders, Agnieszka Holland, Hong Sangsoo, Radu Jude, Yorgos Lanthimos and Alice Rohrwacher.

Wenders’s Perfect Days saw a Best Actor for Kōji Yakusho in Cannes, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses a Best Actress for Merve Dizdar. Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves received the Grand Jury Prize. Hailing from Berlin, Angela Schanelec’s Music, Silver Bear winner for Best Screenplay.

The lineup includes films from Lisandro Alonso, Marco Bellocchio, Bertrand Bonello, Catherine Breillat, Bas Devos, Víctor Erice, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Martín Rejtman. Appearing in the Main Slate for the first time: Annie Baker, Devos, Felipe Gálvez, Glazer, Andrew Haigh, Raven Jackson, Michael Mann, Rodrigo Moreno, Paul B. Preciado and Wang Bing and Zhang Lu.

A special addition this year is the North American premiere of a newly unearthed and restored short by Agnès Varda featuring Pier Paolo Pasolini and shot while they were in town for the 4th NYFF in 1966, walking through Times Square. The elements were discovered in 2021 and restored by Cine-Tamaris in collaboration with L’Immagine Ritrovata.

NYFF, set to run Sept. 29 to Oct. 15 at Lincoln Center and venues across the city. The event is a cultural touchstone for New York City and beloved by filmmakers, remaining a key stop on the fall festival circuit although it awards no prizes. As with other fests, red carpets, events and Q&As will have to be re-thought amid ongoing Hollywood strikes.

“The unsettled state of the industry is an unavoidable talking point these days, but my hope is that our festival, as it has done through its 61-year history, will serve as a reminder that the art of cinema is in robust health,” said Artistic Director Dennis Lim.

“The filmmakers in this year’s Main Slate are grappling with eternal questions—about how movies relate to the world, about what it means to make art from life, about the most interesting ways to approach the contemporary moment and the historical past—and the answers they have proposed are thrilling in their variety, ingenuity, and urgency,” he said.

NYFF will offer festival screenings in all five boroughs in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), the Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center in Harlem, and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens) – each presenting a selection of films throughout the festival.

As previously reported, the Opening Night selection is Todd Haynes’s May December (Netflix); Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla (A24) is the Centerpiece; and Michael Mann’s Ferrari (Neon) the closing night film.

NYFF MAIN SLATE

About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan (Sideshow/Janus Films)

All Salt Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, Raven Jackson (A24)

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh (Searchlight Pictures)

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet (Neon)

The Beast, Bertrand Bonello

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher (Neon)

Close Your Eyes, Víctor Erice

The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno (MUBI)

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World, Radu Jude

Eureka, Lisandro Alonso

Evil Does Not Exist, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismäki

Green Border, Agnieszka Holland (MUBU)

Here, Bas Devos (Cinema Guild)

In Our Day, Hong Sangsoo (Cinema Guild)

In Water, Hong Sangsoo (Cinema Guild)

Janet Planet, Annie Baker (A24)

Kidnapped, Marco Bellocchio, (Cohen Media Group)

Last Summer, Catherine Breillat (Sideshow/Janus Films)

Music, Angela Schanelec (Cinema Guild)

Orlando, My Political Biography, Paul B. Preciado (Sideshow/Janus Films).

Perfect Days, Wim Wenders (NEON)

Pictures of Ghosts, Kleber Mendonça Filho (Grasshopper Film)

Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos (Searchlight Pictures)

La Práctica, Martín Rejtman

The Settlers, Felipe Gálvez (MUBI)

The Shadowless Tower, Zhang Lu (Strand Releasing)

Youth (Spring), Wang Bing (Icarus Films)

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer (A24)

The NYFF Main Slate selection committee, chaired by Lim, includes Florence Almozini, Justin Chang, K. Austin Collins and Rachel Rosen.

Currents, Revivals, Spotlight, and Talks will be announced in coming weeks.