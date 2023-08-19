New Orleans Saints Tight End Jimmy Graham Found Wandering And Disoriented By Police

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested in Southern California on Friday night after his erratic behavior attracted attention by police.

Graham suffered a “seizure,” according to a Saturday statement from the NFL’s Saints. He was briefly hospitalized after his arrest and is back with the team.

“New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.”

Police reportedly received a call about a suspicious person exhibiting erratic behavior. Officers discovered Graham wandering the streets in a Los Angeles location that was not identified. Police attempted to arrest Graham, who allegedly resisted.

Graham was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying, and obstructing a police officer. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Graham signed a one-year deal with the Saints on July 25, returning to the team that originally selected him in the third round of the 2010 draft. Graham played for the Saints for five seasons from 2010 to 2014, then was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. He also played for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. He did not play in the NFL last season.

The Saints are in California in preparation for Sunday’s preseason game and have been conducting joint practices with the Chargers at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California. Graham was a full participant in Friday morning’s practice as normal and spoke to local reporters afterward.