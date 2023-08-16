Netflix Tracks Top Sprinters In New Docuseries As It Sprints Towards Bigger Sports Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is continuing to ramp up its slate of sports docuseries.

The streamer is turning its attention to the world of sprinting with its latest series. The untitled series will follow the top sprinters in the world.

The company didn’t reveal which runners it will feature but said athletes from the U.S. Jamaica, the United Kingdom, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Italy will appear.

It will follow athletes from all over the world and delves deep into the psyches of those elite competitors who train to be the fastest person on the planet. It takes an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the high stakes, and mental toughness of the sprinters who devote their entire lives to crossing the finish line in record time, where their professional futures are decided in just fractions of a second.

It is set to shoot at the World Championships, which take place in Budapest in Hungary between August 19 and 27.

U.S. sprinters including Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman will appear with Lyles, 200 metres world champion in Oregon and Doha, aiming for a hattrick of golds as well as contesting the 100M. Elsewhere, Marie-Josée Ta Lou, an Ivorian sprinter who won two silver medals at the 2017 World Championships is hunting for gold.

The series marks the latest sports docuseries for Netflix. The company has had huge success with Formula 1: Drive To Survive, which has run for five seasons, launched tennis series Break Point in January, golf series Full Swing in February and NFL series Quarterback in July. It also has a series based on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the Six Nations Rugby tournament as well as a series on the U.S. Women’s soccer team coming up.

The project is produced by Box to Box Films, which is behind Drive to Survive, Full Swing and Break Point and is exec produced by Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Warren Smith.

The six-part series will launch in 2024.