‘Top Boy’: Final Season Trailer Drops; Netflix Launches Female Arab Filmmaker Program – Global Briefs

‘Top Boy’: Final Season Trailer Drops

The long-awaited trailer for Netflix’s final season of Top Boy has dropped. Ronan Bennett’s hit series will launch its last run on September 7, described as “No. Loose. Ends… The Final Chapter” on Twitter this morning. Top Boy has been airing on British screens for a decade – starting with two seasons on Channel 4 before it was canceled and picked up by Netflix in 2019. Cast including Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson – who was BAFTA-nominated for the previous season – will return for Season 5 as the show continues to follow the lives of people living on Hackney’s fictional Summerhouse Estate. Trailer can be viewed here.

Netflix Launches Training Program For Female Filmmakers In Middle East

Netflix has launched a training program for emerging female talent in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE. The streamer has tied with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture on the program, which aims to introduce the creative filmmaking process and the different roles women can play behind the camera. Around 45 women who have recently graduated from film studies courses in the region are being targeted. Beginning in November with three days of workshops in Cairo, Dubai, and Jeddah, participants will be introduced to scriptwriting and the creative process of filmmaking by established female filmmakers from the Arab region. The participants will then visit Netflix’s Europe production hub early next year. “At Netflix, we are passionate about amplifying women’s voices behind the camera,” said Nuha el Tayeb, Director, Content Middle East, Africa and Turkey. “That includes a commitment to authentic storytelling which is intrinsically linked to developing the region’s talent pipeline.”