Netflix Subscribers Could Be Sent As Many As 10 Bonus DVDs Before The End Credits Roll On Disc Business

Netflix's DVD business, the initial foundation of the company when it launched in 1997, is sending customers discs before it shuts down in September.

As Netflix gets ready to mark the end of an era, it is sending customers some parting gifts.

The company said it will ship subscribers to its DVD plan as many as 10 discs (taken from their queues) before the division halts operations on September 29. Subscribers need only to sign up for the promotion by the end of this month, though opting in doesn’t appear to be a guarantee of getting extra discs. The goods do need to be returned, however, along with any other outstanding DVDs by October 27.

In an email to customers that was also posted to Reddit, Netflix noted the surprise element. “You won’t know if any extra envelopes are headed your way until they arrive in your mailbox!” the company wrote. (Read the full message below.)

Collider first took note of the disc plan.

When Netflix opened its doors in 1997, its core innovation was mailing DVDs to customers based on selections they put in their online queues. At the time, the setup posed a significant disruption to the practices of brick-and-mortar businesses like Blockbuster, which required customers to rent discs in person on a per-title basis. In addition to emphasizing the online experience, in a move perfectly timed to the rise of the DVD format and increased high-speed internet penetration, Netflix also charged subscribers a flat fee per month. They could keep a set number of discs at a given time without incurring late fees.

By 2008, the DVD business was already showing signs of decline and the company that year debuted the streaming option for a limited number of library film and TV titles. By 2012, the company was making its own originals and the rest is entertainment history.

Having physical discs is more rare in 2023 and, for the hardcore disc crowd on Netflix, it costs $19.99 a month along with streaming. In many ways, though, physical copies of films and TV series have only gained importance, at least to cinephiles and entertainment buffs if not to the broader marketplace. The onset of the streaming era has ushered in a non-stop series of licensing cycles, meaning titles come and go from circulation at various times. It is possible, as some observers have noted of Netflix’s disc giveaway, that the streaming giant’s gesture could enable customers to see certain titles that are unavailable on streaming services.

Here’s the full email to customers:

After 25 years of movies in the mail, we’re approaching the end of our final season. We really appreciate that you’re sharing movie nights with us until the last day.

Let’s have some fun for our finale!

If you click below by August 29th, you could find up to 10 extra discs in your mailbox. These finale discs will be sent out on September 29th, our very last shipping day. You won’t know if any extra envelopes are headed your way until they arrive in your mailbox!

U.S. only. Limited quantity. While supplies last.

Don’t forget to review your queue and move your must-watch movies to the top.

We wish you happy viewing and truly thank you for being part of our final season. Enjoy each and every red envelope.

–The Netflix DVD team