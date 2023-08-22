Netflix India Renews ‘Khakee’ For Season 2 & Forges Partnership With Producer Friday Storytellers

Netflix has renewed Indian cop drama Khakee: The Bihar Chapter for a second season and struck a wider creative partnership deal with the show’s creator, Friday Storytellers.

The first season of Khakee was among Netflix India’s top ten shows for more than five months after launching in November last year. The series, set in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district, follows an Indian Police Service officer who tries to bring down a criminal gang.

The second season of the Neeraj Pandey show represents the first fruits of the new partnership.

Friday Storytellers is the streaming production arm of Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s motion picture producer Friday Filmworks. It is also behind titles such as the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar special The Freelancer and Voot Select’s Bandon Mein Tha Dum!, a doc series about the Indian cricket team’s defeat of Australia at the latter’s home turf, the Gabba in January 2021.

“Partnering with a visionary filmmaker like Neeraj Pandey helps us to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring defining entertainment to our audiences,” said Netflix India VP of Content Monika Shergill. “With his unique style and ability to bring captivating narratives to screens, I’m looking forward to seeing what future fan favorites we can create together. The second season of Khakee is the first chapter of this thrilling partnership, and there’s much more excitement to come.”

“Working with Netflix has been a rewarding experience that has opened up boundless possibilities. Their passion for storytelling aligns well with my vision,” said Pandey. “Our journey together so far has been incredible and I’m confident that our extended collaboration will bring forth more local stories from the heartland of India to a wider audience both within the nation and globally.”