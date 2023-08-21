Netflix Bulks Up Australia Slate With Movie ‘Love Is In The Air’, Two Series & Drill Rap Doc

Netflix has announced four new productions as it ramps up its Australia originals slate, including movie Love Is In The Air, starring Delta Goodrem as a seaplane pilot falling for the man sent to sink her business.

Shot with 8K Vista Vision in Queensland’s picturesque Whitsundays islands, the film is directed by Adrian Powers and co-produced with Jaggi Entertainment. Joshua Sasse, Steph Tisdell and Roy Billing also star in the film, which will premiere on Netflix on September 28.

The new slate also includes two series – Desert King (working title), billed as an ‘Outback Western’ and co-produced with Easy Tiger and Ronde, and crime mystery The Survivors, co-produced with Tony Ayres Productions.

Created by Tim Lee and Ben Davies, Desert King is an epic succession story revolving around billionaire miners, traditional landowners, cowboys and desert gangsters fighting over a cattle station the size of Wales. Greg McLean is directing with Paul Ranford producing and Ben Davies, Ian Collie and Rob Gibson on board as executive producers.

An adaptation of Australian author Jane Harper’s novel of the same name, The Survivors is set in a Tasmanian seaside town, which is struggling with unresolved guilt and grief after three young people died during a big storm. Tony Ayres Productions is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Documentary film Onefour: Against All Odds explores the controversy around Australian drill rap group Onefour, formed by a group of Sydney-based, Pacific Islanders, who had their sold-out national tour shut down by a police task force due to concerns that their music would incite violence. Gabriel Gasparinatos is directing the doc, produced by Entropico and Stranger Than Fiction.

The four new shows join previously announced series Boy Swallows Universe, an adaptation of the Trent Dalton novel, starring Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker and Phoebe Tonkin; animated kids series Eddie’s Lil Homies; and second seasons of Heartbreak High and Surviving Summer.

Announcing the new productions, Que Minh Luu, Netflix Australia and New Zealand content director, said: “Having seen success both here in Australian and around the world with films like Run Rabbit Run, True Spirit, The Stranger and A Perfect Pairing, as well as series such as Wellmania, Heartbreak High and Surviving Summer that have racked up millions of view hours and featured high in our Top 10 lists both locally and globally, we hope to continue to create space for Australian stories to be told and succeed.”