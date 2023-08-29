Kristen Figeroid Joins NEON As President International Sales & Distribution

NEON has hired Sierra/Affinity vet Kristen Figeroid as President of International Sales and Distribution.

She starts this week.

In addition, Figeroid will handle sales on third-party projects. She’s bringing with her a team of foreign sales execs, including Laurel Charnetsky as VP, International Acquisitions & Operations and Dan Stadnicki as Manager, International Sales & Distribution.

Figeroid most recently served as Managing Director and EVP of Sales & Distribution at Sierra/Affinity where she handled sales on Atomic Blonde starring Charlize Theron, Oscar-winning Whiplash starring Miles Teller, and Nightcrawler starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Prior to that, Figeroid was the SVP of International Sales & Distribution at Endeavor Content working on features such as The Lost Daughter, Monkey Man, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Book Club, and Assassination Nation. Prior to Endeavor Content, she was VP of International Sales at The Film Department where she sold a number of films, (including Law Abiding Citizen), VP of International Distribution at Media 8 Entertainment, and Director of International Sales for Mainline Releasing and Lightning Entertainment. In total, over 20 years of experience in the field.

Prior to NEON, Charnetsky served as Director of Film Acquisitions for Sierra/Affinity. She also previously held sales & acquisitions roles with WME Independent, Endeavor Content, and IM Global. Stadnicki also has previous experience at MRC and Gersh.

This past awards season, NEON received six Oscar nominations between Ruben Östlund’s 2022 Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness, The Quiet Girl and the acclaimed documentaries All the Beauty and the Bloodshed and Fire of Love. Venice will mark the world premiere of NEON’s Michael Mann title Ferrari, starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, and Jack O’Connell, which they’ll release wide in theaters on Christmas Day. Their TIFF line-up includes Canadian premieres of Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel starring Julia Garner; Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, which NEON acquired in Cannes and won the Palme d’Or; Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera; Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days; and Robot Dreams from Pablo Berger.