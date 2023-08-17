Neon Hires Marketing Execs Alexandra Altschuler & Don Wilcox

Neon has expanded their marketing ranks by tapping A24 vets Alexandra Altschuler as VP Media and Don Wilcox as VP Marketing.

The duo arrive at the studio during a busy fall that includes the Venice Film Festival premiere and Christmas theatrical release of Michael Mann’s Ferrari, starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shaliene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, and Jack O’Connell, as well as the Anne Hathaway thriller, Eileen.

At A24, Altschuler helped launch several Oscar-winning projects during her five-year run. Most recently, she worked on A24’s Australian horror box office hit, Talk to Me, which is nearing $40M WW. Previously, Altschuler served as a Paid Social Manager at Operam, Inc. and held roles at ABC Television, NBC Universal, and E! Online. She is a graduate of University of Southern California.

Wilcox spent the last year and a half leading International Marketing at A24. Noteworthy campaigns include Academy Award-winners Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale, as well as recent titles Past Lives and Pearl. Wilcox was previously at Amazon Prime Video for five years, serving as a Film Marketing Lead where he led campaigns such as Academy Award-winner Sound of Metal, Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, Honey Boy, and Val. Prior to Amazon, he held positions at Fox Searchlight, 20th Century Fox and WME. He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University.

Neon acquired out of Cannes, the Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall, which will also play at TIFF. Additional Cannes acquisitions titles include Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days and Robot Dreams from Pablo Berger. Neon counts four consecutive Palme d’Or awards at the Cannes Film Festival with Parasite (2019); Titane (2021); Triangle of Sadness (2022); and Anatomy of a Fall (2023).

Neon released Sanctuary from Zachary Wigon, starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott, back in May.