Ncuti Gatwa, Helena Bonham Carter, Theo James, Jessie Buckley, Richard Armitage, Jack Lowden & Toby Jones Set For Sam Mendes Audible Update Of ‘David Copperfield’

EXCLUSIVE: Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa is set to star as David Copperfield in a new all-star audible series executive-produced by Oscar winner Sam Mendes.

Also starring in the series will be Helena Bonham Carter (Sweeney Todd), Theo James (The White Lotus), Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl), Richard Armitage (The Hobbit), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) and Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy).

David Copperfield is the second in Sam Mendes’ Charles Dickens collaborations with Audible, following Oliver Twist which released last year.

Dickens himself referred to David Copperfield as his “favourite child” and the series will explore the life and loves of a gentle orphan in an indifferent adult world. Characters will include the novel’s eccentric Aunt Betsey, the faithful Peggotty and loquacious Mr.Micawber, the villainous Micawbers and Uriah Heep, Little Em’ly, Dora and Agnes, as well as old school friend James Steerforth, dashing, daring and seductive.

According to Audible, this dramatization “explores the complexities and intimacies of the Steerforth relationship beyond anything possible in Dickens’ day”.

As with Mendes’ Oliver Twist, David Copperfield will be released globally by Audible and is being recorded in Audible’s London studio, as well as in the Charles Dickens Museum. Release is slated for November 30.

1917, Skyfall and American Beauty director Mendes said: “I’m thrilled to continue my collaboration with Audible after the success of Oliver Twist and where better to go next than to David Copperfield, which for so many – and indeed for Dickens himself – is a favourite amongst his canon. We have an outstanding cast, led by the incomparable Ncuti Gatwa whose amazing comic timing brings new dimensions to the character of David. In the sound design we’ve leaned into hyper realism so that the listener really feels like they’re on the journey with David through his misfortunes and triumphs. Another feast for the ears.”