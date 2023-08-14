Gabe Gutierrez Joins NBC News’s White House Team

NBC News’s Gabe Gutierrez is joining the network’s White House team as senior White House correspondent.

He’ll start next month as Kristen Welker, who has been a White House correspondent, becomes the moderator of Meet the Press.

Gutierrez, who joined the network in 2012, has been an NBC News correspondent based in New York.

The announcement from Washington bureau chief and senior vice president Ken Strickland is below:

All,

I am pleased to share the exciting news that Gabe Gutierrez will be taking on the role of Senior White House Correspondent, joining our intrepid team at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as we prepare for the 2024 election.

Gabe’s arrival following his accomplishments as one of the most collaborative and hardest working journalists will enable us to build upon our leadership position at the White House. He joins an All-Star Team led by Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander and Kelly O’Donnell, Senior White House Correspondent and the new President of the White House Correspondents’ Association.

As an NBC News National Correspondent based in New York, Gabe has been at the forefront of the biggest stories in recent memory, including the coronavirus pandemic, immigration issues at the southern border, the death of George Floyd, and the 2022 midterm elections. Internationally, Gabe has reported from Ukraine and this year’s deadly earthquakes in Turkey. Most recently, he has been traveling the country covering the Republican presidential field as it continues to take shape. He will join the White House team early next month as Kristen Welker shifts from the White House team to undertake her new assignment as the next moderator of Meet the Press.

Peter and Kelly have had a formidable run at the White House, and their experience, sources and wisdom have earned them reputations as among the most respected journalists in Washington. Peter has been a leading voice for the network’s coverage of the Biden administration, and over the last decade has covered three presidential campaigns and reported extensively on four Supreme Court confirmations. Kelly has covered four administrations and her reporting has taken her to all 50 states and to more than 55 countries. Peter, Kelly and Gabe will continue to work closely with White House Correspondents Mike Memoli, Monica Alba, Allie Raffa, and an incredible team of producers and digital reporters, including Senior White House Reporter Peter Nicholas and White House Reporter Katherine Doyle.

Please join me in congratulating Gabe and welcoming him to the White House team and the Washington Bureau.

Ken