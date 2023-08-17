NBA Unveils 2023-2024 Schedule, Los Angeles Lakers Start With Defending Champ Denver Nuggets

The 2023-24 NBA schedule will begin Tuesday, Oct. 24, as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

It’s an interesting year for the NBA, as it marks the first time an in-season tournament will spice up the early schedule. Modeled after similar tournaments in European soccer, the NBA Cup begins on November 3, when the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo host the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson.

The NBA Cup offers players on the winning team $500,000 each.

Another opening week highlight will be the highly-anticipated regular season debut of San Antonio Spurs rookie and No. 1 draft choice Victor Wembanyama, who will play the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 25.

Christmas Day will have five games on tap, including the Milwaukee Bucks at the New York Knicks, followed by Golden State at Denver, and the Boston Celtics at the Lakers. The Philadelphia 76ers are at the Miami Heat, followed by Dallas at Phoenix.

ESPN, one of the league’s main broadcasters, enters the season with a different announcing team, following a mass layoff of some veterans.

The new lineup

Play-by-Play: Mike Breen; Ryan Ruocco; Mark Jones; Dave Pasch

Mike Breen; Ryan Ruocco; Mark Jones; Dave Pasch Analysts: Doris Burke, Doc Rivers, JJ Redick, Richard Jefferson, Hubie Brown, Bob Myers

Doris Burke, Doc Rivers, JJ Redick, Richard Jefferson, Hubie Brown, Bob Myers Reporters: Lisa Salters, Cassidy Hubbarth, Monica McNutt, Katie George, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Jorge Sedano

Malika Andrews will continue to host NBA Today, ESPN’s weekday afternoon NBA show, which is now entering its third season. Andrews will continue to be joined by analysts Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike and senior writers Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne. On select dates, Ogwumike will serve as host as she did last season. NBA Today airs Monday through Friday on ESPN from 3-4 PM ET.