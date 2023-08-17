Revived NATPE Sets New Advisory Board; Fox Entertainment Global CEO Fernando Szew To Speak At January Return Of Miami Conference

NATPE, under new management after encountering turbulence during the pandemic, has appointed a new advisory board and is firming up plans for the return of its signature U.S. conference next January in Miami.

The conference organizer was rescued out of bankruptcy at the start of 2023 by Brunico, the Canadian company behind events like the Realscreen Summit and Banff World Media Festival. The flagship NATPE conference, rooted in Miami over the past decade-plus, had managed to weather massive industry disruptions over nearly six decades but couldn’t survive Covid. The 11th-hour decision to cancel the 2022 edition due to the Omicron wave left NATPE on the hook for hefty fees to hotel operators and vendors, prompting management to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last October.

The retooled January conference, now called NATPE Global, is returning to Miami but not to the event’s longtime South Beach base at the Fontainebleau. Instead, it will be across Biscayne Bay at the InterContinental from January 16 to 18, with that timing and duration comparable to prior editions of the event. Organizers say more than 200 buyers have already registered to attend, representing more than 35 countries.

The new NATPE Global advisory board includes FremantleMedia International EVP Sheila Aguirre; BBC Studios SVP Beth Anderson; CreativeChaos Co-Founder & Producer Ilan Arboleda; Parade Media Group CEO Matthew Ashcroft; Hartbeat President and Chief Distribution Officer Jeff Clanagan; Calinos Films Managing Partner Elif Dagdeviren; Amazon Prime Video International VP Kelly Day; Bungalow Media CEO Bobby Friedman; A&E, Lifetime and LMN EVP Elaine Frontain Bryant; CAA Scripted Television Agent Ava Greenfield; Hallmark Media EVP of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly; Tubi VP Samuel Harowitz; Atlas Media Corp. President & Exec Producer Bruce David Klein; Paramount Global Content Distribution President, International TV Licensing Lisa Kramer; MarVista Entertainment EVP of Creative Services Hannah Pillemer; Blue Ant Media President, Global Channels & Media Jamie Schouela; All3 International EVP of Formats Nick Smith; and AMC Networks EVP of Streaming Courtney Thomasma.

“We are honored to welcome this impressive group of executives who will share their expertise and counsel to help reframe and rejuvenate the NATPE experience,” said Claire Macdonald, Executive Director, NATPE Global. “There are foundational elements that will remain core to the 60-year-old event, but we are committed to shaking things up and addressing key and current trends and issues across the global content business.”

In the first of several planned programming announcements, NATPE Global last week revealed a fireside chat will feature Fernando Szew, CEO of Fox Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment. Szew is founding partner and CEO of MarVista, which Fox acquired in 2021. He will discuss the state of Fox Entertainment Global, which was created in September 2022. The unit distributes animated, live-action and unscripted properties from suppliers including Fox Alternative Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global, Fox Entertainment Studios, Bento Box Entertainment, TMZ, MarVista and Tubi. As an exec with more than 20 years of experience on the global landscape, Szew will also address broader industry trends and challenges.

“We’re delighted to welcome Fernando to NATPE Global to share and expand upon his plans for Fox Entertainment Global,” Macdonald said.