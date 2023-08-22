NATAS To Honor Wolf Blitzer, Barbara Kopple With Lifetime Achievement Awards

Wolf Blitzer and director-producer Barbara Kopple will be this year’s Lifetime Achievement Honorees at the 44th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Tuesday.

Blitzer will receive his honor at the news ceremony September 27, while Kopple’s will be presented at the documentary ceremony September 28. Both ceremonies will take place at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

“We are thrilled to recognize two icons with Lifetime Achievement Emmy Awards,” NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said. “Wolf Blitzer and Barbara Kopple each continue to enjoy successful careers and have made a deep impact in the world of television journalism and documentaries. Through their achievements, they have left indelible marks of distinction on the industry.”

Blitzer is a 33-year veteran of CNN, where he’s served as anchor of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer for the past 18 years.

Kopple is a two-time Oscar winner and the only woman to have won twice in the Oscars’ Best Documentary category, for Harlan County USA and American Dream. Her most recent doc is Gumbo Coalition, which follows civil rights leaders Marc Morial and Janet Murguia.

The 44th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor programming content from more than 2,300 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2022, judged by a pool of over 1,000 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary industry.

The ceremony will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys app.