NATAS Announces 2023 Gold & Silver Circle Inductees

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will celebrate its 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees at the 44th Annual News & Documentary Awards on September 27-28 in New York.

The Gold and Silver Circle is a society of honor. Inductees are pros who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years.

Gold Circle Inductees are David Martin, CBS News; John Quiñones, ABC News; and journalist Dan Rather.

Silver Circle Inductees are Steve Fastook, Senior Vice President of Operations, CNBC; Kim Godwin, President, ABC News; Rand Morrison, Executive Producer, CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS News; Steve Osunsami, Senior National Correspondent, ABC News; Otto Padron, President & CEO, Meruelo Media; and Thomas Snowden, Editor, NBC News.

Gold Circle Documentary Inductees are Jon Alpert, Documentarian, Journalist, CoFounder of DCTV, and Keiko Tsuno, Documentarian, Journalist, CoFounder of DCTV.

Silver Circle Documentary Inductees are Daniel H. Birman, Documentarian, Birman Productions; Lois Vossen, Executive Producer, ITVS; and Christopher White, Executive Producer, American Documentary.

“This year’s Gold & Silver honorees are recognized for their phenomenal and continuing contributions to our television industry,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “Their persistent excellence of craft has enabled viewers to be better informed about the issues of the day, even as the character of the news cycle has evolved so markedly over the storied course of their careers. We celebrate the courage of these professionals and salute the vital storytelling they bring to our screens.”